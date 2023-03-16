Canada announced a 23-man squad for upcoming Concacaf Nations League matches against Curacao and Honduras.

The CanMNT will travel to Curacao on Mar. 25 before hosting Honduras at BMO Field in Toronto on Mar. 28 for their first home action after last year's World Cup in Qatar.

“The last time we played in Toronto in March, we qualified for the FIFA World Cup,” Canada head coach John Herdman said in a statement. “This is just the start of the journey and we hope the fans that were there celebrating will support us on our first step towards our home FIFA World Cup preparations for 2026.”

Among those called into the squad are a trio of uncapped players in Brighton goalkeeper Tom McGill, who previously suited up for England's under-17 side, Calgary-born defender Dominick Zator and Ross County midfielder Victor Loturi, also of Calgary.

Defender Scott Kennedy and forward Ayo Akinola return to the squad after missing out on the World Cup due to injury.

CANADA SQUAD FOR CONCACAF NATIONS LEAGUE MATCHES AGAINST CURACAO AND HONDURAS

GK - Milan Borjan (Red Star Belgrade), Tom McGill (Brighton) and Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United)

DF - Sam Adekugbe (Galatasaray), Derek Cornelius (Malmo), Alistair Johnston (Celtic), Scott Kennedy (Jahn Regensburg), Richie Laryea (Toronto FC), Kamal Miller (CF Montreal), Steven Vitória (Chaves) and Dominick Zator (Korona Kielce)

MF - Stephen Eustáquio (Porto), Atiba Hutchinson (Besiktas), Mark-Anthony Kaye (Toronto FC), Ismaël Koné (Watford), Victor Loturi (Ross County) and Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC)

FW - Ayo Akinola (Toronto FC), Charles-Andreas Brym (FC Eindhoven), Tajon Buchanan (Club Brugge), Jonathan David (Lille), Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich) and Cyle Larin (Valladolid)