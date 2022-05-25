Alphonso Davies is set for his international return as Canada Soccer announced its roster for a trio of matches next month, including two in Vancouver.

The CanMNT will play host to fellow 2022 World Cup team Iran at BC Place in a friendly on June 5 before taking on Curacao in a Concacaf Nations League match on June 9. The window closes with another Nations League match in Honduras on June 13.

“These are three opportunities to take steps forward with this group of players in preparation for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar,” Canada manager John Herdman said in a statement. “Every minute together is crucial as we prepare to work collectively to give us the best chance to perform against some of the world’s best on the biggest stage.”

Davies, 21, hasn't appeared for the CanMNT since the November World Cup qualifying window after being sidelined in the early part of 2022 with mild myocarditis following a bout of COVID-19.

The Concacaf Nations League will serve as direct qualifiers for the 2023 Gold Cup.

“There isn’t a minute that can be wasted in this moment," Herdman said. "Our group of players that competed across 20 matches as part of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers created a foundation of trust, belief and confidence in each other, so bringing them together and continuing to find that next level will be key to our success in Qatar."

CANADA ROSTER FOR JUNE MATCHES:

GK - Milan Borjan (Red Star Belgrade), Maxime Crepeau (Los Angeles FC) and Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United)

DF - Doneil Henry (Los Angeles FC), Scott Kennedy (SSV Jahn Regensburg), Kamal Miller (CF Montreal), Steven Vitoria (Moreirense), Sam Adekugbe (Hatayspor), Alistair Johnston (CF Montreal) and Richie Laryea (Nottingham Forest)

MF - Raheem Edwards (LA Galaxy), Stephen Eustaquio (Porto), Atiba Hutchinson (Besiktas), Mark-Anthony Kaye (Colorado Rapids), Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC) and Samuel Piette (CF Montreal)

FW - Charles-Andreas Brym (FC Eindhoven), Tajon Buchanan (Club Brugge), Lucas Cavallini (Vancouver Whitecaps), Jonathan David (Lille), Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), Junior Hoilett (Reading), Luka Koleosho (Espanyol), Cyle Larin (Besiktas) and Ike Ugbo (Troyes)