Canada announced its 27-man roster for a pair of friendlies in Europe later this month as the team gears up for November's World Cup.

John Herdman's side meets World Cup hosts Qatar in Austria on Sept. 23 before travelling to Slovakia to take on South American heavyweights Uruguay on Sept. 27.

“Being our first trip outside of Concacaf and first games against non-Concacaf nations since the journey started back in 2018, we will learn a lot in these moments,” Herdman said in a statement. “Both opponents present different types of tests and with the quality of Uruguay we will see and feel first-hand the intensity of that next level opponent.”

CF Montreal leads the way in representation with five players heading to Europe in Alistair Johnston, Kamal Miller, Ismaël Koné, Samuel Piette and Joel Waterman.

Other Canadian-based players getting the call are Toronto FC's Richie Laryea (on loan from Nottingham Forest), Mark-Anthony Kaye and Jonathan Osorio and Lucas Cavallini of the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Espanyol forward Luca Koleosho, who is born in the US and can play for the USMNT, Nigeria and Italy, and has yet to receive a senior cap, was also called into the squad.

CANADA ROSTER TO FACE QATAR AND URUGUAY

GK - Milan Borjan (Red Star Belgrade), Maxime Crépeau (Los Angeles FC) and Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United)

DF - Sam Adekugbe (Hatayspor), Derek Cornelius (Panetolikos), Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), Alistair Johnston (CF Montreal), Scott Kennedy (Jahn Regensburg), Richie Layrea (Toronto FC, on loan from Nottingham Forest), Kamal Miller (CF Montreal), Steven Vitória (Chaves) and Joel Waterman (CF Montreal)

MF - Stephen Eustáquio (Porto), Mark-Anthony Kaye (Toronto FC), Ismaël Koné (CF Montreal), Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC) and Samuel Piette (CF Montreal)

FW - Charles-Andreas Brym (FC Eindhoven), Tajon Buchanan (Club Brugge), Lucas Cavallini (Vancouver Whitecaps), Theo Corbeanu (Blackpool, on loan from Wolves), Jonathan David (Lille), David "Junior" Hoilett (Reading), Luca Koleosho (Espanyol), Cyle Larin (Club Brugge), Liam Millar (Basel) and Iké Ugbo (Troyes)