Despite his positive test for COVID-19, Porto midfielder Steven Eustaquio has been included on John Herdman's Canada roster for its three upcoming CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers against Honduras, United States and El Salvador.

Reading forward Junior Hoilett was also selected after having recently been a question mark with a hamstring injury.

Canada Soccer announces FIFA World Cup Qualifiers squad to start new year#CANMNT 🍁 https://t.co/oKx7GXosWJ pic.twitter.com/jrAa7r9M6L — Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) January 24, 2022

Eustaquio, 25, completed a loan move to Porto earlier on Monday.

Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies is not on the roster, still sidelined with a mild case of myocarditis.

Major League Soccer is represented on the roster through Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC), Lucas Cavallini, Cristian Gutierrez (both Vancouver Whitecaps), Alistair Johnston, Samuel Piette, Kamal Miller (all three from CF Montreal), Mark-Anthony Kaye (Colorado Rapids) and Maxime Crepeau (Los Angeles FC).

Canada visits Honduras on Thursday before returning home to take on the USMNT at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton on Sunday. Their final match in the window comes on Feb. 2 in El Salvador.

After eight matches, Canada sits atop the CONCACAF "Hex" on 16 points with six matches remaining. The top three teams automatically qualify for this fall's World Cup in Qatar with the fourth-place team set to enter a sudden-death playoff against a team from Oceania for one of the tournament's final berths.

CANADA ROSTER FOR QUALIFIERS AGAINST HONDURAS, UNITED STATES AND EL SALVADOR

GK - Milan Borjan (Red Star Belgrade), Maxime Crepeau (Los Angeles FC) and Jayson Leutwiler (Oldham Athletic)

DF - Derek Cornelius (Panetolikos), Doneil Henry (unattached), Scott Kennedy (SSV Jahn Regensburg), Kamal Miller (CF Montreal), Steven Vitoria (Moreirense), Samuel Adekugbe (Hatayspor), Cristian Gutierrez (Vancouver Whitecaps), Alistair Johnston (CF Montreal) and Richie Laryea (Nottingham Forest)

MF - Stephen Eustaquio (Porto), Liam Fraser (KMSK Deinze), Atiba Hutchinson (Besiktas), Mark-Anthony Kaye (Colorado Rapids), Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC) and Samuel Piette (CF Montreal)

FW - Tajon Buchanan (Club Brugge), Lucas Cavallini (Vancouver Whitecaps), Jonathan David (Lille), Junior Hoilett (Reading), Cyle Larin (Besiktas), Liam Millar (Basel) and Ikè Ugbo (Genk)