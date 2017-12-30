DAVOS, Switzerland — Zach Boychuk scored a late power-play goal and Maxim Noreau added an empty-netter as Canada defeated Mountfield HK 5-2 in semifinal play Saturday at the Spengler Cup.

Canada will go for its third straight Spengler Cup title on Sunday against Switzerland at Vaillant Arena.

David McIntyre, Jay McClement and Cody Goloubef had the other Canadian goals. Maxim Lapierre had three assists and goaltender Kevin Poulin made 26 saves.

"We came out better than the last couple games, we had a lot more confidence," Noreau said. "I think the guys are catching their wind up here at the altitude. It's been a tough transition for a lot of guys and (there's) the big ice.

"We've tried not to make a lot of excuses but it's always at the back of your mind. So I think today was a lot better."

Lukas Cingel and Michal Dragoun tallied for the Czech side. Netminder Patrik Rybar made 23 saves.

"We expected a tight game going in," said Canada coach Willie Desjardins. "We thought that we might have an advantage on the energy level (since) they played an extra game. But they kind of surprised (us), they played hard. They're a good team."

Canada improved to 3-0 at the tournament while Mountfield HK fell to 1-3.

"We got a day's rest yesterday which was huge for us," Noreau said. "And we have a lot of composure in the room right now. We never really panicked in the room whether we were up or down. It was a good all-around effort."

Switzerland defeated HC Davos 8-3 in the other semifinal.

Hockey Canada is using the six-team tournament as a final evaluation before deciding on its Olympic roster next month.