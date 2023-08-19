Canada clips Czech Republic for first win at Little League World Series

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jaxon Weir was dominant on the mound in a 13-strikeout performance as Canada defeated Brno, Czech Republic 3-0 for its first win at the Little League World Series on Saturday.

Weir only surrendered three hits in the six-inning outing.

The Czech Republic was also strong on the hill at Volunteer Stadium, striking out 11 Canadians.

The team from Regina — which scored all three of its runs in the fourth inning — was coming off a 6-0 tournament-opening loss on Thursday to Taoyuan, Chinese Taipei, which no-hit the Canadians.

Braeden McQueen, Treyten Mandziuk, Bryden Nernberg Pierce Sorrell and Nickson Hjelsing recorded hits for Canada.

With the victory, Canada will face the team from Tijuana, Mexico on Sunday. Canada has never won a championship in the 80-year history of the Little League World Series.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2023.