Kailen Sheridan, Sabrina D’Angelo, Adriana Leon and Bianca St-Georges have won their injury battle and will be in camp with Canada for international women's soccer friendlies next month against the Czech Republic and Brazil.

The eighth-ranked Canadian women will face the 27th-ranked Czechs on June 11 and No. 7 Brazil on June 14 as part of their preparations for this summer's Tokyo Olympics. Both games will take place at Estadio Cartagonova in Cartagena, Spain.

Canada, 3-2-0 this year, is coming off wins over Wales (3-0) and England (2-0) in April.

The June camp is an important one, expected to be the last before coach Bev Priestman assembles her team ahead of the Tokyo Games. And with Olympic rosters restricted to 18 players, Priestman has some trimming to do from the 28-woman June squad.

Restored to health, goalkeepers Sheridan and D’Angelo, fullback St-Georges and forward Leon are back in the mix. Star defender Kadeisha Buchanan also returns to the fold after missing the SheBelieves Cup in February and the April friendlies.

Sheridan (thigh), Leon (foot) and St-Georges (knee) were injured at the SheBelieves Cup or the camp that preceeded it. D'Angelo is returning from knee surgery.

The Canadian women, bronze medallists at the last two Olympics, will face No. 11 Japan, Britain (FIFA ranks England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland separately) and No. 37 Chile in Group E at the Olympics.

Canada opens July 21 against host Japan at the Sapporo Dome. Canada will then face Chile on July 24, also at the Sapporo Dome, and Britain on July 27 at Kashima Stadium.

“Facing Czech Republic and Brazil will provide us with similar conditions to what we will face at the Tokyo Olympic Games, with two very different opponents within a three-day window, so it is a great opportunity to see how we cope in those circumstances as well as in the heat,” Priestman said in a statement.

“With more players in season now, I’m excited to see how players come in more and more ready for Tokyo and hope we can build on a successful April window. Additionally, this is this is the first camp with (defender) Kadeisha Buchanan in and we also have four players who are returning from longer-term injuries and so having everyone in at once is crucial in helping select the Olympic roster.”

Buchanan, a three-time winner of the Canadian Player of the Year award, was not released by French club Lyon for the SheBelieves Cup due to pandemic-related travel reasons. She missed out in April for undisclosed medical reasons.

Canada has never played the Czech Republic at the international "A'" level. The Canadian women are 8-9-7 all-time against the Brazilians, a record that includes a 2-1 Canada win in the bronze medal match at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Canada lost 2-0 to Brazil last time out at the SheBelieves Cup.

Priestman's camp roster includes 11 players based in Europe, 11 from the NSWL, five from the NCAA ranks and one from Ontario's development squad.

St-Georges and forward Cloe Lacasse, who plays in Portugal for Benfica, could make their senior debut in the June matches.

Veterans include captain Christine Sinclair, midfielders Desiree Scott and Sophie Schmidt, and goalkeepers Stephanie Labbe and Erin McLeod.

The Olympic soccer tournament runs July 21 to Aug. 7 in Tokyo, Sapporo, Miyagi, Kashima, Saitama and Yokohama.

CANADA ROSTER

Goalkeepers: Sabrina D'Angelo, Vittsjo GIK (Sweden); Stephanie Labbe, FC Rosengard (Sweden); Erin McLeod, Orlando Pride (NWSL); Kailen Sheridan, NJ/NY Gotham FC (NWSL)

Centre Backs: Kadeisha Buchanan, Olympique Lyonnais (France); Vanessa Gilles, FC Girondins de Bordeaux (France); Jade Rose, Super REX Ontario; Shelina Zadorsky, Tottenham (England).

Fullbacks: Gabrielle Carle, Florida State University; Allysha Chapman, Houston Dash (NWSL); FB- Ashley Lawrence, Paris Saint-Germain (France); Jayde Riviere, University of Michigan; Bianca St-Georges, Chicago Red Stars (NWSL).

Midfielders: Jessie Fleming, Chelsea (England); Julia Grosso, University of Texas at Austin; Jordyn Listro, Kansas City (NWSL); Quinn, OL Reign (NWSL); Sophie Schmidt, Houston Dash (NWSL); Desiree Scott, Kansas City (NWSL); Sarah Stratigakis, University of Michigan.

Forwards: Janine Beckie, Manchester City (England); Jordyn Huitema, Paris Saint-Germain (France); Cloe Lacasse, Benfica (Portugal); Adriana Leon, West Ham (England); Nichelle Prince, Houston Dash (NWSL); Deanne Rose, University of Florida; Christine Sinclair, Portland Thorns (NWSL); Evelyne Viens, NJ/NY Gotham FC (NWSL),

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2021