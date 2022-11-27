It's gameday for the Canadian men's national team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as they get set to take on Croatia, needing a result to keep their hopes alive for the group stage. Follow along here with TSN.ca's LIVE BLOG.

It's almost time.....

Massive match on tap. How we feeling, Canada? pic.twitter.com/jta1SlhEBs — Toronto FC (@TorontoFC) November 27, 2022

Morocco Upsets Belgium, Putting More Pressure on Canada

With Canada vs. Croatia up next, Morocco has upset Belgium 2-0 and now sit in first place in Group F with four points. Belgium has three points, Croatia has one and Canada has none.

Must See: Aboukhlal activates 'Moroccan mayhem' with dagger goal vs. Belgium Hakim Ziyech does all the work and feeds Zakaria Aboukhlal for the top bin finish to say 'game over' for Belgium late in the second half.

Canada's starting 11

Canada has announced their starting lineup for Sunday' group stage clash against Croatia, highlighted by forward Cyle Larin replacing winger Junior Hoilett.

Panda Picks Croatia

Panda on Qatar TV picks Croatia today. (Picked Canada vs Belgium.) Panda has struggled so far. Not on form. pic.twitter.com/ooPxIMvMZb — James Duthie (@tsnjamesduthie) November 27, 2022

The countdown is on

📍 Khalifa International Stadium



The stage for our second @FIFAWorldCup match 🏟#WeCAN pic.twitter.com/wiq9QL7PeS — Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) November 27, 2022

The "Eff Croatia" controversy

Canada manager John Herdman made headlines this week after saying they'd "eff Croatia" after losing to Belgium. That was followed by a Croatian tabloid taking a shot at Herdman and their manger giving this response:

"The Croatian team deserves respect from everyone … We respect everyone, equally so," said Zlatko Dalić through a translator. "We expect our opposing teams to respect us. We are worthy of their respect. The Canadians must also have respect for us. This way of putting words together is not a sign of respect. We are the (2018 World Cup runners-up), not Brazil, Spain or other countries."

"I shall not focus or comment on any other people's comments," he added. "We will be prepared (Sunday), we will be fit and we will demonstrate respect for Canada … and for everyone else. We expect respect just as we exercise this view"

The “Eff anyone” mentally is not specific to Croatia. I’ve been around these players over the last 18 months: For Herdman and his players, New Canada means new attitude. Whether Herdman should’ve gone public with such a rallying cry is a worthy debate @TSN_Sports @TSNSoccer https://t.co/ocEbSgkCVZ — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) November 27, 2022

How this will all play out on the pitch will be determined Sunday.

Gameday Kicks

TSN's Matthew Scianitti shows off his shoes for Canada's massive game against Croatia.

The Canada 🇨🇦 x Croatia 🇭🇷 shoes. Our national symbols always deserve to be on the biggest stages @FIFAWorldCup 🇨🇦⚽️ Another work of art from Toronto artist Sarah Skrlj👟🔥 @TSN_Sports @TSNSoccer @BarDown pic.twitter.com/83MLqSactq — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) November 27, 2022

Moving Forward

In their first men's World Cup in 36 years, Canada played well against Belgium despite dropping the game 1-0. Needing a result on Sunday, what did Canada learn in their opener that they can use against Croatia. TSN's World Cup panel discuss.