1h ago
LIVE BLOG: Canada announces starting lineup vs. Croatia
It's gameday for the Canadian men's national team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as they get set to take on Croatia, needing a result to keep their hopes alive for the group stage. Follow along here with TSN.ca's LIVE BLOG.
TSN.ca Staff
Larin draws in for Canada against Croatia
It's gameday for the Canadian men's national team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as they get set to take on Croatia, needing a result to keep their hopes alive for the group stage. Follow along here with TSN.ca's LIVE BLOG.
It's almost time.....
Morocco Upsets Belgium, Putting More Pressure on Canada
With Canada vs. Croatia up next, Morocco has upset Belgium 2-0 and now sit in first place in Group F with four points. Belgium has three points, Croatia has one and Canada has none.
Canada's starting 11
Canada has announced their starting lineup for Sunday' group stage clash against Croatia, highlighted by forward Cyle Larin replacing winger Junior Hoilett.
Panda Picks Croatia
The countdown is on
The "Eff Croatia" controversy
Canada manager John Herdman made headlines this week after saying they'd "eff Croatia" after losing to Belgium. That was followed by a Croatian tabloid taking a shot at Herdman and their manger giving this response:
"The Croatian team deserves respect from everyone … We respect everyone, equally so," said Zlatko Dalić through a translator. "We expect our opposing teams to respect us. We are worthy of their respect. The Canadians must also have respect for us. This way of putting words together is not a sign of respect. We are the (2018 World Cup runners-up), not Brazil, Spain or other countries."
"I shall not focus or comment on any other people's comments," he added. "We will be prepared (Sunday), we will be fit and we will demonstrate respect for Canada … and for everyone else. We expect respect just as we exercise this view"
How this will all play out on the pitch will be determined Sunday.
Gameday Kicks
TSN's Matthew Scianitti shows off his shoes for Canada's massive game against Croatia.
Moving Forward
In their first men's World Cup in 36 years, Canada played well against Belgium despite dropping the game 1-0. Needing a result on Sunday, what did Canada learn in their opener that they can use against Croatia. TSN's World Cup panel discuss.