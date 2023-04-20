Canada crushed by Sweden to open U18 World Championship

Canada didn't get the kind of start to the IIHF men's U18 World Championship that they were looking for as defending champion Sweden scored early and often en route to an 8-0 victory Thursday in Porrentruy, Switzerland.

The Swedes jumped all over Brandon Wheat Kings netminder Carson Bjarnason in the first period, scoring on five of their first seven shots to take a 5-0 lead. He was replaced by Gabriel D'Aigle of the Victoriaville Tigers mid-way through the frame.

Canada out-shot Sweden by six but couldn't solve 17-year-old Noah Erliden, who stopped all 30 shots he faced in the victory. Axel Sandin-Pellika had one goal and four assists while Otto Stenberg had two goals and three points.

Guelph Storm defenceman Cam Allen said Canada was not up to standard in the opening period, but added that he's confident in his team to bounce back.

“The start was not up to par with what we wanted, but take that away and I thought we had a better second and third period. I think we will grow as the tournament goes on, but we can not afford a start like that and I am confident in our group," he said.

"The good thing about tournament play is you do not have to wait three or four days for the next game. We are right back at it tomorrow, our guys will show up ready and we have to make an impact in any way we can to get the win."

Mississauga Steelheads winger Porter Martone drew a game misconduct for boarding near the end of the second period. Canada took a pair of five-minute majors Thursday and head coach Jeff Truitt said that's something the team has to eliminate going forward.

"Two five-minute majors on this international stage against power plays that are really good, so we have to clean that up and be better tomorrow."

Canada will play its second game of the U18s Friday morning against Germany.

Watch the game LIVE on TSN4, TSN.ca and the TSN App Friday morning at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT.