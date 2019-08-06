Up Next

Up Next

BRECLAV, Czech Republic — Canada improved to 2-0 at the Gretzky Hlinka Cup under-18 men's hockey tournament with an 8-0 win over Switzerland on Tuesday.

Cole Perfetti of Whitby, Ont., and Hendrix Lapierre of Gatineau, Que., scored two goals apiece for Canada, while goalie Dylan Garand of Victoria notched the shutout with just eight saves.

Canada, which opened the tournament with a 6-0 win over Finland on Monday, outshot Switzerland 48-8.

Ryan O'Rourke, Justin Sourdif, Will Cuylie and Jeremie Poirier also scored for Canada.

The Canadians wrap up the preliminary round on Wednesday against host Czech Republic.

Semifinals are Friday and medal games are Saturday.

Canada has won the tournament the past two years and 10 of the past 11 times.

Canada beat Sweden in the final last year in Edmonton.