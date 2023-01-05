Guenther goes bar down with a brilliant one-timer, opens the scoring for Canada

Team Canada leads Czechia 1-0 through the opening 20 minutes of the World Junior Championship final as they look to repeat as gold medal winners.

Czechia's David Jiricek brought down Brennan Othmann deep in his own zone, sending Canada to the power play where they've been strong all tournament. That trend continued as Arizona Coyotes prospect Dylan Guenther wired home a laserbeam from the left circle to open the scoring.

The goal was Guenther's fourth of the tournament and came off assists from Othmann and Brandt Clarke.

This is the first time the two teams have met for World Junior gold in the tournament's current format, while Canada is 6-0 against Czechia in the medal round all-time. Canada is looking to become the first repeat winner in 11 years while Czechia aims for their first gold since 2001.

The pair met on Boxing Day with Czechia picking up a surprising 5-2 victory. It was the first time Canada lost their opening game of the tournament as hosts.

Canada advanced to the final with a 6-2 win over Team USA Wednesday night where Joshua Roy had four points and Thomas Milic stopped 43 of 45 shots. Milic won player of the game and called the reaction he got from the fans the “coolest moment of my hockey career.”

Canada got a major scare a round earlier as Slovakia took them to overtime but Connor Bedard saved his team's repeat hopes with an incredible backhand winner.

The presumptive No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft has the most all-time goals (17) and points (36) by a Canadian at the event and also owns the points record (23) at a single tournament by a Canadian player. Bedard is also one goal shy of the Canadian single-tournament record held by John Anderson and Dale McCourt at 10.

Czechia booked their spot in the gold medal game with a thrilling 2-1 victory over Sweden in the semifinals on Wednesday. The Swedes led 1-0 late into the third period but David Jiricek tied things with 39 seconds to go and then Jiri Kulich scored late in the extra frame to complete the comeback.

Earlier on Thursday, the United States defeated Sweden in overtime 8-7 in a back-and-forth bronze medal game. Luke Hughes completed his hat trick with the overtime winner to give the Americans their fourth medal in the past six tournaments.