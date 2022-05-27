A spot in the gold-medal game is on the line Saturday at the men’s world hockey championship as the semifinals feature defending champion Canada taking on Czechia and host Finland facing the United States.

Canada clinched a spot in the semifinals after a stunning comeback over Sweden in the quarter-finals.

The Canadians were down 3-0 in the third period before goals from Pierre-Luc Dubois and Mathew Barzal in the final two minutes of the game sent it to the extra frame.

Sweden’s William Nylander took a penalty in overtime that set the table for Drake Batherson to score the winner on the man advantage and send Canada to the next round.

Czechia cruised into the semifinals after a 4-1 win over Germany. Former Boston Bruins star David Krejci and Roman Cervenka both had three points, while Karel Vejmelka made 21 saves in the win.

This is the seventh year in a row Canada has reached the semis at the men’s worlds, winning three golds (2015, 2016, 2021) and two silvers ( 2017, 2019) in that span.

This matchup will feature four of the top five scorers in the tournament in Cervenka (four goals and 14 points), Dubois (seven goals and 12 points), Batherson (three goals and 11 points) and Krejci (two goals and 10 points).

Finland topped Group B in the preliminary round before overcoming an early 2-0 deficit in the quarter-final against Slovakia to advance. Marko Anttila was the hero for the Finns, scoring both goals to tie it before Sakari Manninen scored the game winner early in the third.

The Americans shut out Switzerland 3-0 in the other quarter-final. Ben Meyers scored twice, and Jeremy Swayman made 33 saves for the victory.

Finland and the United States faced each other once in the preliminary round, with the Finns pulling out a 4-1 win after a three-goal second period.

Finland has medalled in the past two worlds, winning gold in 2019 and silver last year, while the United States are the defending bronze medalists.