Canada leads Czechia 2-1 after first period at WJC

McTavish ties things up for Canada with tournament-leading fifth goal

Canada finally solved Czechia goaltender Tomas Suchanek with a pair of goals late in the opening frame and hold a 2-1 lead after the first period at the World Junior Championship on Saturday.

Forward Mason McTavish scored at the 16:44 mark, followed by a goal from centre Kent Johnson with one minute remaining.

Canada outshot Czechia 23-8 in the frame.

Czechia opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal by forward Martin Rysavy just over five minutes into the game.

Rysavy’s marker came during a five-minute power play for Canada after Czechia forward Jaroslav Chmelar was called for cross-checking on left winger Brennan Othmann. Chmelar also received a game misconduct for the hit.

Canada entered the game undefeated in the tournament and have earned wins over Latvia and Slovakia.

Canada currently leads Group A with six points, while Czechia sits third with four points.

The World Juniors run until Aug. 20 in Edmonton.