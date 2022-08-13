Canada leads Czechia 4-1 after second period at WJC

McTavish scores again to give Canada a three-goal lead over Czechia

Forward Mason McTavish scored his second goal of the game to put Canada up 4-1 over Czechia after the second period at the World Junior Championship on Saturday.

Centre Ridly Greig scored five seconds into a power play to extend Canada’s lead to 3-1 earlier in the middle frame.

Canada finally solved Czechia goaltender Tomas Suchanek with a pair of goals late in the first period to take a 2-1 lead after 20 minutes.

McTavish scored at the 16:44 mark of the first, followed by a goal from centre Kent Johnson with one minute remaining.

Canada outshot Czechia 23-8 in the first period.

Czechia opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal by forward Martin Rysavy just over five minutes into the game.

Rysavy’s marker came during a five-minute power play for Canada after Czechia forward Jaroslav Chmelar was called for cross-checking on left winger Brennan Othmann. Chmelar also received a game misconduct for the hit.

Canada entered the game undefeated in the tournament and have earned wins over Latvia and Slovakia.

Canada currently leads Group A with six points, while Czechia sits third with four points.

The World Juniors run until Aug. 20 in Edmonton.