{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nfl
  • WJC
  • nba
Full
Scores

Scoreboard

{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
  • nhl
  • nfl
  • WJC
  • nba

TSN

TSN

What's On TSN

  • NCAA Football: FCS Championship

    James Madison vs. North Dakota State

    Sat NOON ET / 9AM PT on TSN2

  • NBA on TSN

    Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Clippers

    Sat 3:30PM ET / 12:30PM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5

  • NBA on TSN

    Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic

    Sat 7PM ET / 4PM PT on TSN2

  • Jets on TSN

    San Jose Sharks vs. Winnipeg Jets

    Available to viewers in the Jets region

    Sun 2PM CT on TSN3

  • NCAA Hockey

    Michigan vs. Notre Dame

    Sun 3PM ET / NOON PT on TSN2

TSN BROADCAST SCHEDULE

TSN Promotions

  • 1v1_asset

    1V1

    Every Champion needs a Challenger.

    WATCH NOW
    Presented by
More Promotions

Fantasy Games

More Fantasy Games