Team Canada defenceman Denton Mateychuk left Friday's World Junior Championship game against Sweden with an apparent injury but returned later in the first period.

The 19-year-old headed off the ice in the opening minutes and made his way to the dressing room but returned to the bench with just over six minutes to go in the frame.

The Winnipeg native has three assists through the first two games of the tournament against Finland and Latvia, both Canada wins.

The No. 12 overall pick in 2022 by the Columbus Blue Jackets, Mateychuk has six goals and 29 assists for 35 points in 24 games this season for the WHL's Moose Jaw Warriors.

