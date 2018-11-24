CARDIFF, Wales — Forward Courtney Holtkamp scored two tries Saturday to help Canada rally to defeat Wales 38-21 in women's rugby play.

Wales, which trailed 10-7 at the break, led 21-17 after 58 minutes at Cardiff Arms Park. But three late tries sealed the deal for Canada with fullback Elissa Alarie helping spark the attack.

The Canadians are ranked fourth in the world, compared to No. 8 for Wales.

The victory was Canada's second on its four-game British tour.

Canada 'A' scored three second-half tries to defeat England 'A' 35-14 on Wednesday in a game not deemed an official test match since both teams featured a mix of developmental and more established players.

The Canadian women lost 29-19 to No. 2 England in the tour opener, a full test match.

On Saturday, Alarie, Sara Svoboda, Gabrielle Senft and Cindy Nelles also scored tries for Canada. Magali Harvey and Brianna Miller each kicked two conversions.

Carys Phillips, Sioned Harries and Lisa Neumann scored tries for Wales with Robyn Wilkins kicking the rest of the points.

Canada, coached by Sandro Fiorino, closes out its tour on Tuesday against No. 11 Scotland in Glasgow.

The victory in Wales came one day after the Canadian men qualified for the 2019 Rugby World Cup with a 27-10 win over Hong Kong at a last-chance repechage in France.