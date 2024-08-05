Canada drops close match to Germany, will face U.S. for Olympic 3x3 bronze

PARIS — Canada will play for bronze in women’s 3x3 basketball after losing 16-15 to Germany in a spirited semifinal at the Paris Olympics on Monday.

Paige Crozon, Kacie Bosch and Katherine Plouffe each had four points for Canada, while Michelle Plouffe contributed three.

Germany got 11 points from Sonja Greinacher, including a bucket that snapped a 15-15 deadlock with a single second left on the game clock.

The Canadians were up 9-5 at the midway point before running into foul trouble that allowed Germany to get back into the game and take the lead with about three-and-a-half minutes to go.

Canada will face the reigning Olympic champion United States in the bronze medal matchup later on Monday, while Germany will battle Spain for gold.

Canada is making its first Olympic appearance in 3x3 basketball after the discipline made its debut at the Tokyo Games three years ago.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2024.