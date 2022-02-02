Will Canada be distracted by El Salvador's player protests, pressure to qualify for Qatar?

Canada had the better of the first-half scoring chances, but went to the break in a 0-0 tie with El Salvador in their World Cup 2022 qualifying match from San Salvador.

Jonathan David tested El Salvador keeper Kevin Carabantes in the 19th minute when he was played in on goal thanks to a pass from Samuel Adekugbe. Carabantes got his hand to the ball with a diving stop to keep the Canadians off the board.

Defender Doneil Henry picked up a yellow card in the 29th minute and will miss Canada’s next game due to card accumulation.

Canada entered play at the top of the CONCACAF World Cup qualifying table with 22 points and are the only undefeated team remaining in the competition.

They are trying to complete a perfect, nine-point, window after earning a road victory over Honduras and defeating the United States at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton.