VANCOUVER — Mikey DiPietro’s eyes were as big as saucers. The only thing keeping his chin from hitting the blue paint in front of him was his chin strap.

Minutes earlier, the raucous 18,000 rocking the red rose to their feet and chanted “Di-Pi-etro” in unison after a string of saves appeared to lift Team Canada to the semifinal. Tears were running down his mom’s face in the stands.

Suddenly, fans were holding their hands over their faces in utter shock.

If all of Canada remembers Jordan Eberle’s goal with 5.4 seconds left in 2009, the timestamp of 46.4 will be seared in this tournament’s memory.

Team Canada nursed a 1-0 lead for much of the game, only for it to fall apart with 46.4 seconds left.

Nashville Predators prospect Eeli Tolvanen shovelled a last ditch prayer toward the net from behind the goal line, only for it to run up DiPietro’s sweater and into the net to knot the game and send it to overtime.

Wednesday’s shocking quarterfinal unraveled into a nightmarish 15-minute series of unfortunate happenstance.

Captain Max Comtois failed to convert on a penalty shot. Just a few minutes later, Noah Dobson’s stick exploded on a point blank opportunity, sending the Finns in on an odd-man rush on DiPietro, where Toni Utunen delivered the dagger.

Finland 2, Canada 1. Overtime.

It was Heartbreak City in the Lower Mainland.

For the first time in history, Team Canada failed to medal in a World Junior Championship on home soil. Canada will now finish no better than fifth, a worst-ever finish, after being knocked out by Finland in the quarterfinal for the second time in four years.

Team Canada is now 2-5 in overtime games in World Juniors history.

Finland will face Switzerland in Friday night’s semifinal. That is the kicker, since Team Canada would have seemingly had an easier road to gold than if they won Group A after the Swiss’ shocking win over Sweden earlier on Wednesday. Team Canada has never lost to Switzerland (23-0-0) at the World Juniors.

A win would have guaranteed Canada the chance to play for a medal. Instead, all we’re left is to wonder, what could have been.

