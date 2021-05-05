Canada's Team Kerri Einarson are back at the .500 mark after at the LGT World Women's Curling Championship after a 10-4 victory over last-place Estonia.

After starting off slow with a 1-5 record, the Canadians are back in the mix for the sixth and final playoff spot. Team Einarson needs to make the playoffs at the women's curling worlds in order to qualify Canada directly for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.

Canada still has matchups against Denmark, Japan and China left on their schedule.

Due to multiple COVID-19 cases within the broadcast crew, games will not be televised until Thursday afternoon at the earliest.

Canada 10 vs. Estonia 4

Final (After Nine Ends)

Ninth End

Canada finishes off Estonia by putting up a four spot in the ninth end.

Canada draws in for four and that’s game! Final score is 10-4 for 🇨🇦!! Way to go, @EinarsonTeam! pic.twitter.com/CGSbhMSYTl — Curling Canada (@CurlingCanada) May 5, 2021

Eighth End

Estonia hangs around by picking up a single after making the double takeout on the last throw of the end. Canada in control with two ends remaining.

Estonia makes the double to pick up a single point. Score is 6-4 after 8 ends. Canada with the 🔨 in end 9! pic.twitter.com/P9pF8cuQGl — Curling Canada (@CurlingCanada) May 5, 2021

Seventh End

A rough end from Estonia as they were chasing the entire time. Still had a chance to hit and stick on an open rock, but rolled out to give up a steal of two and now trail the Canadians by three points with three ends remaining.

That's a gift! Estonia is wide and peels out the rock, giving Canada a steal of two. Score now 6-3 for Canada after 7 ends. pic.twitter.com/FZMQP8oB8u — Curling Canada (@CurlingCanada) May 5, 2021

Sixth End

With the last shot of a messy end, Estonia attempts the pick to score multiple points, but missed and gives up a steal of one. Canada gets the lead back.

Estonia going for the pick. Good news Canadian curling fans, Canada was sitting one in that pile and Canada picks up the steal. 4-3 for 🇨🇦 after 6 ends. pic.twitter.com/KAQuEXhHkv — Curling Canada (@CurlingCanada) May 5, 2021

Fifth End

Einarson was well light on her draw attempt to the four-foot and is forced to settle for the single. The two sides are all square at 3-3 at the break.

Also not quite, but Canada picks up the single. All tied up 3-3 heading into the break. pic.twitter.com/dBCGH3ftrL — Curling Canada (@CurlingCanada) May 5, 2021

Fourth End

Estonia applied the pressure on Canada for the entire end, highlighted by an impressive soft takeout by Turmann on her last to lay two buried. Einarson attempted the takeout but couldn't make it and gave up a steal of two. Estonia leads Canada 3-2.

So close, but Estonia steals 2 and takes a 3-2 lead after 4 ends. pic.twitter.com/l8DEIW5KO8 — Curling Canada (@CurlingCanada) May 5, 2021

Estonia definitely sitting two after this shot. Last stone of end coming up. pic.twitter.com/K57gzFeuIa — Curling Canada (@CurlingCanada) May 5, 2021

Third End

Facing a potential steal, Estonia skip Marie Turmann comes up clutch and draws to the button to pick up a single point. Canada gets the hammer back.

On the button for the single. Good force, Canada! Canada with a 2-1 lead and the 🔨 heading into end 4. #GOCANADAGO pic.twitter.com/D7BV9fHXkM — Curling Canada (@CurlingCanada) May 5, 2021

Second End

Estonia blanks and keeps the hammer for the third end.

First End

Canada wasted no time in earning the all-important first deuce of game after Kerri Einarson executed the hit and stick to give her side an early 2-0 advantage.