Team Canada is in the process of making its final cuts and is expected to name its 25-man roster on Friday, according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.

This comes after Canada announced seven cuts on Thursday, including 16-year-old Shane Wright and Washington Capitals first-round pick Hendrix Lapierre.

Meanwhile, McKenzie adds Team USA won't finalize its roster until Saturday morning.

All 10 teams are scheduled to check into the Edmonton bubble on Sunday.