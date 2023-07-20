Canada faces Nigeria to kick off Women’s World Cup on TSN

Canada is set to take on Nigeria at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Thursday in hopes of kicking off their 2023 Women’s World Cup journey on the right foot.

With Group B tagged the ‘Group of Death’ at this year’s tournament that also includes host Australia – ranked 10th in the world – and Ireland, a strong start for Canada will go a long way in helping their chances of advancing to the knockout stages.

Canada’s most recent match was on July 14 in a closed-door game against Euro champions England, ending in a 0-0 draw. Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan, who will be playing her first major tournament as the bonafide No. 1 for Canada, played the full 90 minutes in picking up the clean sheet.

Currently the No. 7-ranked team in the world, Canada is looking to build off their Olympic gold medal win in Tokyo. The World Cup has not bred as much success for Canada compared to the Olympics with their best finish coming 20 years ago in 2003 where they finished fourth. In 2019, they were knocked out in the round of 16 by Sweden in a 1-0 loss.

In 2023, Canada is currently 1-3, scoring only three goals while allowing six. With Janine Beckie unavailable due to a torn ACL and Christine Sinclair turning 40 in June, younger players like Jordyn Huitema, Evelyne Viens and Cloe Lacasse will have to step up offensively for Canada. As well, Canada hopes Nichelle Prince and Deanne Rose, who are both coming off long-term injuries, are ready to excel at the levels they were capable of pre-injury.

The 40th-ranked team in the world, Nigeria will be relying heavily on Asisat Oshoala, the Barcelona striker who has two UEFA Champions League trophies to her name. The 28-year-old has 83 goals in 89 appearances for the team since joining the club back in 2019.

Canada and Nigeria faced off against each other twice in 2022, with Canada winning one game 2-0 and the teams drawing 2-2 in the other.