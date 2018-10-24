TORONTO — Goalkeeper Alessandro Busti, who won his first senior cap against Dominica earlier this month, continues his Canada duties at the CONCACAF Men's Under-20 Championship, which serves as regional qualifier for the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland next year.

But five other teenagers who featured in John Herdman's squad for the Dominica international — Alphonso Davies (age 17), Jonathan David (18) and Ballou Tabla, Zachary Brault-Guillard and Liam Millar (all 19) — won't feature for Canada at the 35-team youth tournament that runs Nov. 1-21 at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

They will likely be needed by Herdman for a CONCACAF Nations League game Nov. 18 at St. Kitts & Nevis. Prying them away from their club for an under-20 regional tournament that doesn't fall in a FIFA international window was also an obstacle.

"They're players that are now national team players," said Andrew Olivieri, who will coach the U-20 Canadians. "We're proud to have these young boys progress into the first team."

Olivieri said he was denied access to a couple of players by their clubs.

"I think it just gives some great opportunities for some other boys ... to come in and give it a go and start putting their stamp on where they fit in the Canadian system," he said from Florida where the Canadian team is preparing.

The Canadian team faces a tough test, both in the CONCACAF schedule and competition.

"We're bringing in some quality players. We'll have a stiff challenge. We have some big games but we expect to be in the mix," said Olivieri.

Canada will play five group matches in nine days, opening Nov. 2 against Dominica before facing Guadeloupe on Nov. 4, Panama on Nov. 6, St. Kitts & Nevis on Nov. 8 and Martinique on Nov. 10.

Canada has failed to qualify for the last five U20 World Cups. It last appeared at the tournament in 2007 as the host country, exiting after losing all three preliminary-round matches.

Canada qualified in 1979, 1985, 1987, 1997, 2001 2003 and 2005. Its best showing was in 2003 when it lost 2-1 in the quarterfinals to Spain on a golden goal.

Twelve of the 20 players selected have seen previous action in CONCACAF youth competition while 10 helped Canada finish sixth at the prestigious Toulon tournament in the summer.

Busti, who plays for Juventus' under-23 team in Italy, became Canada's youngest goalkeeper at 18 when he posted a clean sheet in Canada's 5-0 win over Dominica in CONCACAF Nations League qualifying play Oct. 16 in Toronto.

Montreal Impact midfielder Mathieu Choiniere has also already earned a senior call-up from Herdman.

The field for the newly expanded CONCACAF U20 tournament is divided into six groups with the six group winners advancing to a second round-robin stage with two groups of three teams. The top two from the two groups will qualify for the FIFA U-20 World Cup with the two group winners playing for the North and Central America and Caribbean crown.

The Canadian roster features six players from Toronto FC II, four from the Vancouver Whitecaps organization and two from the Montreal Impact academy.

Olivieri has also invited five training players to a pre-competition camp that runs through Oct. 30 in Florida.

---

Canada

Goalkeepers: Alessandro Busti, Juventus U-23 (Italy); Thomas Hasal, Vancouver Whitecaps FC Academy.

Defenders: Emile Legault, unattached; Daniel Kinumbe, Ottawa Fury FC (USL); Michael Baldisimo, Vancouver Whitecaps; Julian Dunn, Toronto FC II (USL); Yohan Le Bourhis, Montreal Impact Academy; Dante Campbell, Toronto FC II (USL); Terique Mohammed, Toronto FC II (USL); Benson Fazili, FK Metta (Latvia); Antonio Rocco Romeo, Toronto FC II (USL).

Midfielders: Clement Bayiha, Ottawa Fury FC (USL); Noble Okello, Toronto FC II (USL); Mathieu Choiniere, Montreal Impact (MLS); Noah Verhoeven, Vancouver Whitecaps FC Academy; Steffen Yeates, University of Connecticut (NCAA).

Forwards: Theo Bair, Vancouver Whitecaps (MLS); Jose Hernandez, Vancouver Whitecaps FC Academy; Adonijah Reid, FC Dallas (MLS); Jordan Perruzza, Toronto FC II (USL).

Canada Florida Training Camp Additions

Goalkeper: Axel Desjardins, Spezia Calcio (Italy).

Defender: Justin Yarde, SI Montverde Academy (U.S.).

Midfielders: Calin Calaidjoglu, Montreal Impact Academy; Mohamed Omar, Toronto FC II (USL); Jacob Shaffelburg, Toronto FC Academy.

