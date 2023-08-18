Canada falls to Dominican Republic in final exhibition game ahead of FIBA World Cup

GRANADA, Spain — Lu Dort scored a team-high 13 points but it was not enough as Canada fell 94 — 88 to the Dominican Republic in its final tune-up game for the FIBA World Cup on Friday.

Trae Bell-Haynes added 12 points off the bench, while RJ Barrett and Dillon Brooks each had 10 for Canada.

Karl-Anthony Towns and LJ Figeuroa led the way for the Dominican Republic with 20 points apiece.

Canada entered Friday's contest coming off an 85-80 overtime win over top-ranked, and defending World Cup champion, Spain on Thursday. Canada finished 3-2 in exhibition play.

The 15th-ranked Canadians open Group H play at the 32-team World Cup on Aug. 25 against France, followed by Lebanon on Aug. 27 and Latvia on Aug. 29 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Canada needs a top-two finish among Americas teams to qualify for the 2024 Olympics.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2023.