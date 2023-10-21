Canada falls to Sweden in semis, will play for bronze medal at mixed curling worlds

ABERDEEN, United Kingdom — Canada's first loss at the world mixed curling championship was a costly one.

The Montreal-area rink, skipped by Felix Asselin fell 7-4 to Sweden in the tournament's semifinal on Saturday.

Sweden, skipped by Johan Nygren, led 4-1 after four ends before Canada scored three in the fifth to even the score.

Sweden then pulled away with two points in the sixth followed by a steal of one in the seventh.

Canada, which entered the match with a perfect 9-0 record in Aberdeen, face Norway in Saturday's bronze-medal game.

Sweden plays Spain for the gold.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2023.