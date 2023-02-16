Canada plays under protest, falls to USA at SheBelieves Cup

Canada’s women’s national team fell to the USA 2-0 at the SheBelieves Cup on Thursday, in a game they played under protest due to an ongoing labour dispute with Canada Soccer.

The Canadian players arrived at Exploria Stadium in Orlando and took the pitch wearing purple shirts that said “Enough is Enough” on the front. Both teams wore purple wristbands during the game.

The Canadian Soccer Players' Association tweeted prior to the game that the players would wear purple as a symbol of protest. The players plan to continue to wear purple until they achieve a resolution with the federation.

Prior to the game, players from both the Canadian and American teams met at the centre circle in a show of solidarity for gender equality.

Mallory Swanson scored both goals for the USA, firing home a strike in the 7th minute and taking advantage of a defensive error in the 34th minute.

Canada will return to action at the SheBelieves Cup on Sunday as they face Brazil.

Fans at Exploria Stadium show their support for the Canadian squad.

Prior to kickoff, the Canadian and American players met on the centre circle for a moment of solidarity for gender equality.

