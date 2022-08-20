Joakim Kemell and Aleksi Heimosalmi scored for Finland to tie the game 2-2, and neither Finland nor Canada could capitalize on a flurry of power-play chances as the third period winded down. The gold medal game of the World Junior Hockey Championship is headed to overtime.

Canada could not capitalize on any of the seven power plays they received through the second and third periods.

What started as a chippy game for Finland spiraled out of control through the second period, with five separate penalties called.

Juha Jaktola worked hard to preserve the two-goal deficit, stopping all five power plays for Canada through the period.

Shots in the second period totaled ten for Canada compared to just four for Finland.

Joshua Roy scored the opening goal of the gold medal game for Canada, netting a rebound with 8:41 remaining in the opening frame.

Mason McTavish, the tournament point leader, recorded the assist on the goal.

Dylan Garand stopped all nine shots he faced in the first period. Jaktola saved nine of 10 shots faced.

Canada's offensive zone presence suffocated the Finnish squad in the opening ten minutes but they couldn't find a goal.

The hosts piled up opportunities but couldn't solve Finnish goaltender Jaktola, failing to convert their first six shots on goal; saying nothing of the good looks that went wide.

Conversely, Finland didn't take their first shot on goal until 12:05 through the first period.

The 2022 World Junior Hockey Championship was postponed in December of 2021 due to concerns over COVID-19.