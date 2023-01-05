Canada fall to Finns in tuneup for women's world under-18 hockey championship

UPPLANDS VASBY, Sweden — Canada's under-18 women's hockey team lost 4-3 to Finland in Thursday's exhibition game ahead of the world championship.

Canada opens defence of its gold medal Sunday against Finns in Oestersund, Sweden.

The Canadians outshot Finland 40-11 in Thursday's tuneup, but were outscored 3-2 in the third period at Renew Arena.

Eloise Caron, Alex Law and Jordan Baxter scored for Canada with goaltenders Hannah Clark, Farah Walker and Arianne Leblanc each getting one period of work.

Finland goalie Suvi Saarinen stopped 26 of 28 shots over the second and third periods.

Canada won the 2022 women's world under-18 hockey championship in Madison, Wis., with a 3-2 win over the host Americans in the final.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2023.