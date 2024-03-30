Canada flattens Finland in tune-up game before next month's world championship

KINGSTON, Ont. — Offence wasn't a problem for Canada's national team on Saturday as the squad flattened Finland 8-2 in its lone exhibition tune-up before next month's IIHF women's world championship in Utica, N.Y.

Canada scored three times in the second period and added five more in the third to beat the team it will face on April 4 at the worlds in Utica, New York.

Blayre Turnbull paced Canada's attack with two goals and assist, while Sarah Nurse and Julia Gosling each had a goal and assist.

Renata Fast, Ella Shelton, Kristin O'Neill and Nicole Gosling also scored for Canada, which outshot Finland 47-21.

Sofianna Sundelin and Petra Nieminen scored for Finland, who led 1-0 after the first period, but trailed 3-3 heading into the third.

Finland was 1-for-4 on the power play, while Canada went 0-for-4.

The 10-team women's world championship features Canada in Group A with Czechia, Finland, Switzerland and the United States. China, Denmark, Germany, Japan and Sweden are in Group B.

Canada's first game at the worlds is April 4 against Finland. They play Switzerland on April 5, Czechia on April 7 and the U.S. on April 8.

Gold- and bronze-medal games are scheduled for April 14. The U.S. won gold in 2023.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2024.