The Canadian contingent at defending Women's Super League champions Chelsea grew one stronger on Friday.

The Blues signed defender Ashley Lawrence on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain. Lawrence, 28, joins Canada teammates Kadeisha Buchanan and Jessie Fleming at the club.

"I’m really excited and grateful to be joining such a top club in England and in Europe," Lawrence said in a statement. "There are a lot of emotions, excitement and I’m looking forward to meeting everyone, the rest of the players and staff, and to next season."

A native of Toronto, Lawrence had spent the entirety of her pro career with PSG, having made 112 league appearances over seven seasons. In her time with the team, she won a league title and two Coupes de France.

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes says she's excited about what Lawrence brings to her team.

"Ashley has established herself as one of the best full-backs in the women’s game for both club and country," Hayes said. "Her ability to get forward, her progressive play into the final third is a standout strength and she can play on both the left and right side. We’re really looking forward to having her with us."

Lawrence becomes the second CanWNT to land in London in two days with forward Cloe Lacasse joining Arsenal from Benfica on Thursday.

A product of West Virginia, Lawrence has been capped 117 times by Canada and was a member of the squad that won gold at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics. Lawrence was named to the Canada roster for next month's Women's World Cup.