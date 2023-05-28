Canada, Germany tied after first period in World Championship final

Canada and Germany are tied 1-1 after the first period of the men's IIHF World Championship on Sunday.

John Peterka took advantage of a bad Canadian change where he raced down the left wing and fired his shot past Canada goaltender Samuel Montembeault to give Germany a 1-0 lead.

Canadian head coach Andre Tourigny challenged the goal, believing Peterka entered the zone offside, but the goal stood upon review.

Peterka's goal was his 12th point of the tournament to break the German record for most points in a single World Championship tournament.

Sammy Blais tied the game three minutes later after receiving a Peyton Krebs pass on a two-on-one and beat German goaltender Mathias Niederberger for his fifth goal of the tournament.

Canada outshot Germany 11-7 after the first period.

Germany failed to convert on their only man advantage while Canada did not have a power play in the period.