Canada, Germany tied after second period at World Juniors

Canada and Germany are tied 2-2 after the second period in their preliminary round matchup at the 2024 World Juniors in Gothenburg, Sweden.

At just 1:26 into the second period, Canadian defenceman Noah Warren went to the penalty box for holding. The Germans would take advantage on the power play as Roman Kechter scored to tie the game 2-2, beating Mathis Rousseau glove side with traffic in front of the Canadian net. Julian Lutz and Jakob Weber got the assists on the goal.

Germany's Luca Hauf was whistled for his second penalty of the game, two minutes for cross-checking Matthew Poitras at 3:46, but Canada failed to capitalize on the man advantage.

In the first period, Canadian forward Conor Geekie was ejected from the game after a check to the head on Germany's Samuel Schindler that resulted in a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.

Lutz opened the scoring at 2:57 on the five-minute power play before Canada's Macklin Celebrini tied the game at one just a few minutes later.

Brayden Yager sent Canada to a 2-1 lead in the first period after he capitalized off a pass from Nate Danielson.

Germany needs a point to qualify for the quarterfinals.