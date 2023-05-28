Canada, Germany trade goals in second, remain tied at World Championship

Canada and Germany are locked in a 2-2 draw after two periods at the IIHF World Championship final on Sunday.

The two teams entered the period tied at one goal apiece after Sammy Blais scored for Canada and John Peterka scored for Germany in the first period.

Germany broke the tie seven minutes into the frame when Daniel Fischbuch corralled a bouncing puck in the slot and his shot beat Canadian goaltender Samuel Montembeault to give Germany a 2-1 lead.

Canada responded late in the period on the power play when Lawson Crouse tipped Peyton Krebs' shot past Germany goaltender Mathias Niederberger to tie the game.

Germany outshot Canada 9-7 in the second period but Canada leads overall in shots 19-16.

Canada scored on their only power play of the game while Germany is scoreless in their two man advantages.