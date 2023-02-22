Canada goes for 'reverse sweep' in Rivalry Series tonight on TSN

It's winner take all on Wednesday night as Canada goes for the 'reverse sweep' against the United States in Game 7 of the 2022-23 Rivalry Series.

The game can be seen live tonight from Place Bell in Laval, Que. on TSN4, TSN.ca and the TSN App at 7pm et/4pm pt.

After dropping the first three games of the seven-game national women's Rivalry Series to the United States, Canada has bounced back with three consecutive wins, including Monday night's 5-1 victory at the sold-out Colisee Videotron.

Sarah Nurse opened the scoring for Canada on Family Day with a goal at 3:06 of the first period, with Brianne Jenner and Rebecca Johnston drawing assists. Johnston, who has dominated the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association this season with 17 points in 11 games, returned to the Canadian lineup on Monday.

Eighteen seconds later Laura Stacey scored to give Canada a 2-0 lead. Emily Clark earned an assist.

In the third period Claire Thompson put Canada up 3-0 at 10:21, then Brianne Jenner (16:28) and Marie-Philip Poulin (18:55) scored empty-net goals to seal the deal for Canada.

With the late goal, Poulin became the fifth player to record 200 Team Canada points, joining Hayley Wickenheiser, Jayna Hefford, Caroline Ouellette and Danielle Goyette. She just needs three more goals to become the fourth player to score 100 times.

Canadian netminder Ann-Renee Desbiens stopped 14 of 15 shots for the win. Aerin Frankel stopped 27 of 32 shots in the U.S. net.

SERIES RECAP: The U.S. won Game 1 in Kelowna, B.C. on Nov. 15 (2022), 4-3 in a shootout; the U.S. won Game 2 in Kamloops, B.C. on Nov. 17 (2022) 2-1; the U.S. won Game 3 in Seattle, Wash., on Nov. 20 (2022) 4-2; Canada won Game 4 in Henderson, Nev., on Dec. 15 (2022) 3-2; Canada won Game 5 in Los Angeles, Calif., on Dec. 19 (2022) 3-2 in overtime.

