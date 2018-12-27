Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

VANCOUVER — There must be something that scout Tim Bernhard and the Arizona Coyotes saw that give them a monopoly on Team Canada’s 13th forwards.

Mackenzie Entwistle and Tyler Steenbergen were picked two rounds apart by the Coyotes in 2017 and both have improbably been integral to success in Team Canada’s march in back-to-back World Juniors.

Steenbergen delivered Canada’s golden goal last year in Buffalo as the team’s seldom-used extra forward.

Enwistle began the 2019 version as Canada’s 13th forward and netted the go-ahead goal in a knee-knocking 3-2 victory over Team Switzerland on Thursday night in Vancouver, which clinched a spot in the quarterfinal with two more games to play in the preliminary round.

Team Canada skated through its first nervous moments of the tournament, including in the dying minutes after Philipp Kurashev scored his second goal of the game. Infamous Switzerland coach Christian Wohlwend said his team had a shot to be more competitive and he was proven correct again.

In truth, Team Canada knew it wouldn’t be as easy as Boxing Day’s 14-0 romp over Denmark, a night coach Tim Hunter called “an anomaly.”

It’s certainly no anomaly or even shock that Entwistle has found success for Team Canada, even though he started the tournament as the only forward without a line.

There’s something about Entwistle, a uniquely Canadian path with humble roots, that made him the perfect pick for the job. His is a story that Team Canada manager Steve Staios would’ve well known, since he serves as Entwistle’s GM for the OHL’s Hamilton Bulldogs.

Entwistle is not the fastest skater, or the most skilled. He is Canada’s only forward not drafted in the first or second round – as a third-round pick in 2017. The Coyotes later traded Entwistle to the Chicago Blackhawks in a deal for Marian Hossa’s contract. Bernhard, the man who drafted Entwistle and Steenbergen, since parted ways with the organization.

Last year, Entwistle has stepped up and delivered for Staios and Hamilton in the biggest moments. Entwistle has just 104 points in 192 OHL games, but he was arguably the Bulldogs’ best player in their run to the Memorial Cup with 10 goals and 17 points in 21 games.

The Georgetown, Ont., native is the son of two retired Toronto Police Service officers. His parents, Dave and Margaret, are self-described “not hockey people.” They were each born abroad in England and Poland and said they had “no clue” that their son had a legitimate potential hockey career until the season he was drafted.

Entwistle’s parents each worked opposite shifts to make sure he could make it to his hockey games, which he began playing at the house level at a rink in the shadow of Toronto’s Pearson Airport.

That Entwistle is again wearing the red Maple Leaf on the international stage shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone. Entwistle, product of the famed Toronto Marlboros program, has represented Canada at the Under-17, Under-18 and Ivan Hlinka level – and netted four goals and seven points in just five games.

Now, it’s a good bet that Entwistle has already seen the last of his role as the 13th forward.

Halfway through Canada’s win – which kept them perfect all-time against the Swiss (23-0-0) in the World Juniors – Entwistle had seemingly already supplanted Joey Veleno on Hunter’s depth chart. Entwistle took the final faceoff of the game and was on the ice for the waning moments during a tense penalty kill.

Your move, Veleno, now in a position that has produced some magic for Team Canada.

