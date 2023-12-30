Canada has New Years' Eve date with Germany to wrap up World Juniors round-robin

The 2024 World Juniors continues as Canada wraps up the round-robin portion of the tournament with a New Years' Eve date with Germany.

Canada is looking to bounce back from a 2-0 defeat to host Sweden on Friday, their first loss of the tournament.

Watch Canada take on Germany LIVE at 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PT on TSN4/5, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Vancouver Canucks prospect Tom Willander and Buffalo Sabres prospect Noah Ostlund scored both goals in the second period to lift Sweden to victory.

Mathis Rousseau, who started all three games for Canada at the World Juniors, took the loss making 22 of 24 saves.

Rousseau, 19, is 2-1 in the tournament with a .944 save percentage and 1.33 goals-against average.

Canada has a 2-0-0-1 record and needs a win over Germany to guarantee the second spot in Group A.

Projected 2024 No.1 draft pick Macklin Celebrini is leads Canada in scoring and is tied for second in the tournament with two goals and six points in three games.

Arizona Coyotes prospect Conor Geekie has two goals and three points while Coyotes prospect Maveric Lamoureux and New Jersey Devils prospect Miles Wood each have a goal and three points.

Germany opened their tournament with a surprising 4-3 win over Finland but followed it up with two losses to Sweden and Latvia respectively.

The Germans sit tied for third in the group with Finland and Latvia and need at least an overtime loss in order to ensure they don't finish last.

Forward Viet Oswald leads the Germans with two goals in the tournament while forwards Erick Hordler and Kevin Bicker also has two points each.

Goaltender Philipp Dietl has Germany's lone win but he was pulled after allowing four goals on 24 shots in Latvia's 6-2 win on Saturday.

Matthias Bittner allowed five goals on 36 shots in Germany's 5-0 loss to Sweden on Thursday.

The knockout stage of the World Juniors will begin on Jan. 2 and every game can be seen live on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

You can watch Canada vs. Germany, along with every game at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship, LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

When: Sunday, Dec. 31

Main Coverage: 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PT

Where to watch: TSN4, TSN5, TSN.ca, TSN App.