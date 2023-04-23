Canada hold on to defeat Slovakia to pick up second straight win at U18 worlds

The Canadians picked up their second consecutive win at the IIHF Under-18 World Championship on Sunday, edging out Slovakia 4-3 from Raiffeisen Arena in Porrentruy, Switzerland.

Colby Barlow, Calum Ritchie and Porter Martone (shorthanded) scored the first three goals of the game to give Canada a healthy lead three quarters into the second period.

A SHORTY BY MARTONE!



Porter Martone scores on the penalty kill to extend Canada's lead to 3-0. #U18MensWorlds pic.twitter.com/7p8e8DC7Q8 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) April 23, 2023

Dalibor Dvorsky got his Slovakia side on the board late in the second before Peter Cisar pulled them within one goal early in the final period.

Peter Cisar buries the puck for Slovakia to make this a one goal game. #U18MensWorlds pic.twitter.com/V3g2Nqm4IE — TSN (@TSN_Sports) April 23, 2023

Macklin Celebrini made it 4-2 Canada at the 13:05 mark of the third with a power-play tally.

Macklin Celebrini finds the back of the net with little to no space to put Canada up by two! #U18MensWorlds pic.twitter.com/DV7ANTRmrS — TSN (@TSN_Sports) April 23, 2023

Slovakia made it close thanks to a goal from Juraj Pekarcik with 50 seconds remaining in regulation, but Canada would hold on for the 4-3 victory.

Matthew Wood had two assists in the win.

Canadian goalie Carson Bjarnason stopped 22 of 25 shots while Lukas Fursten of Slovakia allowed four goals on 42 shots.

Slovakia took eight minutes of penalties on the night comparted to Canada's six.

Team Canada are now 2-1 after getting blow out in their opener against Sweden, 8-0.

Canada last won the under-18 worlds in 2021 and have captured eight total medals at the tournament, including four golds. The United States have won the most gold medals with 10.

The tournament has been around since 1999.