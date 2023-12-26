Goals from Nate Danielson and Owen Allard have given Canada a 2-1 lead over Finland after two periods of play at the 2024 World Juniors.

Allard collected a net-front pass from first-period goal-scorer Danielson and buried it to extend Canada's lead to 2-0.

Jordan Dumais had a chance to extend the lead earlier in the frame, beating everyone but the goalpost as he rang it off the puck off the iron on a breakaway.

Finland's Aleksanteri Kaskimaki opened the scoring for his nation as he deflected a shot from the point.

Finland's goal came on the power play, their third man-advantage of the game.

After a sparkling first period, Mathis Rousseau stayed strong for Canada in net, stopping 16 of the 17 shots he has faced.

Finland's Niklas Kokko has countered with 20 saves of his own.