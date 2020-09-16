1h ago
Davies, David on Golden Boy shortlist
Canada internationals Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David are among the players who made the cut on the shortlist for the 2020 Golden Boy Award. The honour, handed out every year since 2003 by Italian outlet Tuttosport, is given to European football's top under-21 talent.
TSN.ca Staff
Atletico Madrid's Portugal forward Joao Felix was the 2019 winner with England winger Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund finishing as runner-up. Sancho is up for the award again this year.
Other winners of the honour since its inception include Wayne Rooney, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.
France has produced the most winners with three (Mbappe, Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba) and nine out of the 17 winners have been forwards.
The list will be cut in half once more before a winner is chosen by journalists from across the continent.
2020 GOLDEN BOY AWARD SHORTLIST
|POSITION
|PLAYER
|CLUB
|Winger
|Marley Ake
|Marseille
|Midfielder
|Marcos Antonio
|Shakhtar Donetski
|Midfielder
|Adil Aouchiche
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Centre-Back
|Benoit Badiashile
|Monaco
|Left-Back
|Mitchel Bakker
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Forward
|Myron Boadu
|AZ Alkmaar
|Forward
|Dennis Borkowski
|RB Leipzig
|Midfielder
|Eduardo Camavinga
|Rennes
|Goalkeeper
|Marco Carnesecchi
|Atalanta
|Midfielder
|Rayan Cherki
|Lyon
|Forward
|Jonathan David
|Lille
|Left-Back
|Alphonso Davies
|Bayern Munich
|Right-Back
|Sergino Dest
|Ajax
|Forward
|Sebastian Esposito
|Inter
|Forward
|Fabio Silva
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Winger
|Ansu Fati
|Barcelona
|Midfielder
|Phil Foden
|Manchester City
|Forward
|Amine Gouri
|Nice
|Midfielder
|Ryan Gravenberch
|Ajax
|Forward
|Mason Greenwood
|Manchester United
|Forward
|Erling Braut Haaland
|Borussia Dortmund
|Winger
|Callum Hudson-Odoi
|Chelsea
|Midfielder
|Mohamed Ihattaren
|PSV Eindhoven
|Centre-Back
|Ozan Kabak
|Schalke
|Left-Back
|Michal Karbownik
|Legia Warsaw
|Winger
|Dejan Kulusevski
|Juventus
|Centre-Back
|Tanguy Nianzou
|Bayern Munich
|Winger
|Rafael Camacho
|Sporting
|Winger
|Rodrygo
|Real Madrid
|Winger
|Bukayo Saka
|Arsenal
|Winger
|Jadon Sancho
|Borussia Dortmund
|Forward
|Vladyslav Supryaga
|Dynamo Kyiv
|Midfielder
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|Red Bull Salzburg
|Right-Back
|Tomas Esteves
|Porto
|Right-Back
|Tomas Tavares
|Benfica
|Midfielder
|Sandro Tonali
|Milan
|Winger
|Ferran Torres
|Manchester City
|Winger
|Christos Tzolis
|Salonika
|Winger
|Vinicius Junior
|Real Madrid
|Right-Back
|Neco Williams
|Liverpool