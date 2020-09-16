Canada internationals Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David are among the players who made the cut on the shortlist for the 2020 Golden Boy Award.

The honour, handed out every year since 2003 by Italian outlet Tuttosport, is given to European football's top under-21 talent.

Atletico Madrid's Portugal forward Joao Felix was the 2019 winner with England winger Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund finishing as runner-up. Sancho is up for the award again this year.

Other winners of the honour since its inception include Wayne Rooney, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

France has produced the most winners with three (Mbappe, Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba) and nine out of the 17 winners have been forwards.

The list will be cut in half once more before a winner is chosen by journalists from across the continent.

2020 GOLDEN BOY AWARD SHORTLIST

POSITION PLAYER CLUB
Winger Marley Ake  Marseille 
Midfielder  Marcos Antonio  Shakhtar Donetski 
Midfielder  Adil Aouchiche  Paris Saint-Germain 
 Centre-Back Benoit Badiashile  Monaco 
Left-Back  Mitchel Bakker  Paris Saint-Germain 
Forward  Myron Boadu   AZ Alkmaar
Forward  Dennis Borkowski   RB Leipzig
Midfielder  Eduardo Camavinga  Rennes 
Goalkeeper  Marco Carnesecchi  Atalanta 
Midfielder   Rayan Cherki Lyon 
Forward  Jonathan David  Lille 
Left-Back Alphonso Davies  Bayern Munich 
Right-Back  Sergino Dest  Ajax 
Forward  Sebastian Esposito  Inter 
Forward   Fabio Silva Wolverhampton Wanderers 
Winger   Ansu Fati Barcelona 
Midfielder  Phil Foden  Manchester City 
Forward  Amine Gouri  Nice 
Midfielder  Ryan Gravenberch  Ajax 
Forward  Mason Greenwood  Manchester United 
Forward  Erling Braut Haaland  Borussia Dortmund 
Winger  Callum Hudson-Odoi  Chelsea 
Midfielder  Mohamed Ihattaren  PSV Eindhoven
Centre-Back  Ozan Kabak   Schalke
Left-Back  Michal Karbownik  Legia Warsaw 
Winger   Dejan Kulusevski Juventus 
 Centre-Back Tanguy Nianzou  Bayern Munich 
Winger Rafael Camacho  Sporting 
Winger Rodrygo  Real Madrid 
Winger Bukayo Saka  Arsenal 
Winger  Jadon Sancho  Borussia Dortmund 
Forward Vladyslav Supryaga  Dynamo Kyiv 
Midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai Red Bull Salzburg 
Right-Back   Tomas Esteves Porto 
Right-Back Tomas Tavares   Benfica
Midfielder  Sandro Tonali  Milan 
Winger  Ferran Torres  Manchester City 
Winger  Christos Tzolis   Salonika
Winger  Vinicius Junior  Real Madrid 
Right-Back Neco Williams  Liverpool 

 