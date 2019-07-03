Canada is through to the quarter-finals at the FIBA Under-19 World Cup

HERAKLION, Greece — Canada has clinched its spot in the quarterfinals of the FIBA Under-19 World Cup.

AJ Lawson had 31 points, seven rebounds and four assists to lead the defending champions to a 90-79 victory over Senegal in the round of 16 on Wednesday.

Damion Squire chipped in with 18 points, three rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Biram Faye had a big game with 30 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks for Senegal.

RJ Barrett led Canada to a gold medal at the U19 World Cup two years ago in Cairo, Egypt, the first world title for a Canadian basketball team in history.