Canadian striker Janine Beckie is joining the NWSL's Portland Thorns on a three-year contract with a one-year option.

Thorns FC acquired Beckie's rights via a trade with Racing Louisville FC in exchange for $75,000 in allocation money. Louisville will receive an additional $25,000 in allocation money conditioned upon Beckie and Portland's performance during the 2022 season.

The 27-year-old, who helped the Canadian women's national soccer team capture gold this summer at the Olympics, has played with Manchester City since August 2018.

Beckie spent time with the Houston Dash and Sky Blue FC in the NWSL before moving to Europe, scoring five goals in 53 appearances. With Manchester City, Beckie netted six goals in 49 games.

In addition to her gold medal from the summer, Beckie helped Canada win bronze at the 2016 Olympics. Over 35 appearances with the Canadian national team, Beckie has eight goals and seven assists.

In Portland, Beckie will get the opportunity to play with Canadian soccer legend Christine Sinclair, who has played with the Thorns since 2013.

“Bringing Janine to this club is an important step as we continue to build our roster for this season and into the future. We are grateful that we were able to work with Louisville and Manchester City to make this happen in a very tight window,” said Thorns FC general manager Karina LeBlanc. “Janine expressed her desire to come to Portland to play under [Thorns FC head coach] Rhian [Wilkinson], which is a testament to the groundwork Rhian has laid in establishing herself within women’s soccer. Janine is a top sought-after international player that brings valuable experience at the club level, playing abroad and in the NWSL, and we are thrilled to have her in Portland.”