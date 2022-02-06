16m ago
Canada needs extra end for victory over Czech Republic in mixed doubles curling at Games
Canada's John Morris and Rachel Homan scored two points in an extra end for a dramatic 7-5 win over Zuzana Paulova and Tomas Paul of the Czech Republic in mixed doubles curling Sunday at the Beijing Games.
The Canadian Press
BEIJING — Canada's John Morris and Rachel Homan scored two points in an extra end for a dramatic 7-5 win over Zuzana Paulova and Tomas Paul of the Czech Republic in mixed doubles curling Sunday at the Beijing Games.
Homan made a draw for two in the eighth end to extend the game, releasing the stone with about one second left on the clock.
With the victory, Canada moved into a second-place tie with Great Britain at 5-2 while the Czechs fell to 3-5.
In other games, Norway beat Sweden 6-2, Australia topped Switzerland 9-6 and Italy doubled China 8-4.
Morris and Homan were scheduled to play Australia (1-7) on Sunday evening at the Ice Cube.
The Australians had planned to withdraw from the event earlier in the day due to a positive COVID-19 test result.
However, public health authorities later allowed the duo to play, citing PCR tests that were in an acceptable range.
Canada will close out its round-robin schedule Monday against first-place Italy (7-0).
Sweden (5-3) was alone in fourth place after 11 sessions, ahead of Norway (4-3) and the United States (3-4).
The top four teams in the 10-team field will qualify for the semifinals on Monday night. Medal games are scheduled for Tuesday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2022.
Follow @GregoryStrongCP on Twitter.