PRINCE GEORGE — Canada's Kerri Einarson lost in the semifinal at the women's world curling championship Saturday and will play for the bronze medal.

South Korea's EunJung Kim downed the host country 9-6 to advance to Sunday's gold-medal game at the CN Centre.

Kim will face Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni in Sunday's final.

Tirinzoni, who beat Sweden 7-5 in the other semifinal, will attempt to win a third straight women's world crown.

Einarson meets Sweden's Anna Hasselborg for bronze.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2022.