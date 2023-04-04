South Carolina forward Laeticia Amihere has declared for the upcoming 2023 WNBA Draft.

The Mississauga, Ont., product spent four seasons with South Carolina, winning an NCAA championship in 2022.

This season, she averaged a career-high 7.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 36 games. Amihere helped South Carolina reach the Final Four but were upset by the Iowa Hawkeyes 77-73.

Amihere announced her decision to declare in statement on social media.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart🖤 pic.twitter.com/pr2mZZwIPd — Laeticia Amihere (@_Theblackqueen_) April 4, 2023

"Before anything I want to take a moment to honor two people who are very special to me but are no longer with us. My aunt and brother were two of the most important people in my life and I know they would be so proud of me today. They were always my biggest supporters and believed in me even when I didn't believe in myself. I wish they could be here to share this moment with me, but I know they are watching from above.

"As I move forward in life, I will continue to put my faith in Jesus and trust in his plan for me. I am grateful for his love and his presence in my life, and I am excited to see where he will lead me next.

"I will forever call this place home. It meant so much to be greeted with open arms by my teammates, coaches, staff and of course the fans. I'm deeply grateful for each and every one of you. You have all played such an important role in my development and have stuck with me through it all.

"I am incredibly grateful to announced that I will be declaring for the upcoming WNBA draft. It has been an honor and a privilege to represent the University of South Carolina and wear the Gamecock jersey."

Amihere joins teammates Aliyah Boston, the projected No. 1 pick, and Brea Beal in declaring for the draft this year.

The WNBA draft is on April 10 with the Indiana Fever holding the first overall pick.