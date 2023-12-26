Canada leading Finland after first period at World Juniors

Canada holds a 1-0 lead over Finland after one period of play at the 2024 World Juniors.

After a scoreless opening 17 minutes, Nate Danielson opened the scoring for the two-time defending gold medalists as he beat Finnish goaltender Niklas Kokko for Canada's first goal of the tournament.

At the other end, Canadian Mathis Rousseau made a jaw-dropping sprawling save moments before to tilt the ice.

Rousseau finished the frame stopping all seven shots.

Canada heads to the second period on the power play as Finland's Janne Naukkarinen was assessed a two-minute minor for hooking.