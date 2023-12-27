Canada leads Latvia 2-0 after 20 minutes of play in a Group A matchup with Latvia

Conor Geekie opened the scoring for Canada after Latvian Eriks Mateiko was called for boarding. The Arizona Coyotes prospect ripped one past Linards Feldbergs four seconds into the power play to take a 1-0 lead.

Just as it appeared that Latvia would have their first chance at a power play, officials determined after video review there was no penalty on a hip-check delivered by Ty Nelson.

Canada made good on their chance to remain even-strength as Brayden Yager potted Canada's second goal of the period.

Boston College's Macklin Celebrini assisted on both goals.

Coming off a win against Finland on Tuesday, Mathis Rousseau has made five saves.

A busy Feldbergs at the other end has stopped 14 of 16 shots.

Canada will enter the second period with a two-man advantage.