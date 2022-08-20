Canada leads Finland after first period in World Junior Gold Medal game

Roy bangs home rebound as Canada strikes first in gold medal game

Good start for Team Canada.

Joshua Roy scored the opening goal of the gold medal game for Canada, netting a rebound with 8:41 remaining in the opening frame.

Mason McTavish, the tournament point leader, recorded the assist on the goal.

Dylan Garand stopped all nine shots he faced in the first period. Juha Jaktola saved nine of 10 shots faced.

Canada's offensive zone presence suffocated the Finnish squad in the opening ten minutes but they couldn't find a goal.

The hosts piled up opportunities but couldn't solve Finnish goaltender Jaktola, failing to convert their first six shots on goal; saying nothing of the good looks that went wide.

Conversely, Finland didn't take their first shot on goal until 12:05 through the first period.

The 2022 World Junior Hockey Championship was postponed in December of 2021 due to concerns over COVID-19.