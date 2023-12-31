Canada leads Germany after first period at World Juniors

Canada has a 2-1 lead over Germany after the first period in their preliminary round matchup at the 2024 World Juniors in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Just 11 seconds into the first, Canadian forward Conor Geekie was ejected from the game after a check to the head on Germany's Samuel Schindler that resulted in a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.

German forward Julian Lutz opened the scoring at 2:57 on the five-minute power play, beating Canada’s Mathis Rousseau blocker-side through traffic. Phillip Sinn picked up the assist on Lutz's goal.

Canada's Macklin Celebrini tied the game at one at 6:20 as he attacked the middle of the ice to beat German goaltender Matthias Bittner for his third goal of the tournament. Defencemen Ty Nelson and Oliver Bonk got the assists.

With Easton Cowan drawing a two-minute penalty on Sinn for holding, Canada goes on to the power play and Brayden Yager capitalized off a pass from Nate Danielson to make it 2-1.

Canada went to the power play again at 16:57 after Germany's Luca Hauf was sent off for boarding Matthew Poitras. Canada got four shots on the man advantage but could not beat Bittner.

Bittner stopped 11 of 13 shots he faced for Germany while Canada's Rousseau turned aside three of four shots he faced.