Must See: Bedard becomes Canada's all-time leader in goals, points at the World Juniors

Connor Bedard made history in the first period Monday night as Canada leads Slovakia 1-0 in the World Junior Championship quarterfinals.

The 17-year-old opened the scoring off a Slovak turnover, taking a feed from Logan Stankoven and beating goaltender Adam Gajan glove side.

Bedard now owns the Canadian record for career goals at the World Junior Championship with 15, passing the mark held by Jordan Eberle. Bedard also became the leader in career points by a Canadian player, passing Eric Lindros’ record of 31 from 1990 to 1992 as well as the Canadian WJC single-tournament mark owned by Dale McCourt (1977) and Brayden Schenn (2011) at 18.

Lindros took to social media Sunday and urged Bedard to not only break the record, but "smash it!", much to the delight of the Regina Pats star.

"It's pretty cool he even knows who I am," Bedard said Sunday. "That's awesome to hear that and him wanting me to beat it is cool. We'll see here. A few more games so hopefully I can."

Canadian netminder Thomas Milic stopped all 10 shots he faced while Dennis Williams' side fired 17 attempts on net through the first 20 minutes.

Montreal Canadiens prospect Owen Beck is playing in his first game with Canada as he joined the team Sunday as a replacement for Colton Dach, who suffered a shoulder injury in the round-robin finale on New Year's Eve and was ruled out for the tournament.

Canada began the tournament with a surprising 5-2 loss to Czechia, the first time they’ve lost their opening game on home soil. But they bounced back in a big way with three straight victories over Germany, Austria and Sweden to close out the round-robin by a combined score of 27-3 and place second in the group.

The winner of Monday’s game will play the United States in the World Junior semifinals as they defeated Germany 11-1 earlier in quarterfinal action.